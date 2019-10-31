Nipsey Hussle, Elvis And More Among Forbes’ Top-Earning Late Celebs

LONDON - NOVEMBER 15: Singer Michael Jackson performs on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards at Earls Court on November 15, 2006 in London. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Forbes has released their list of deceased celebrities yearly earnings.

It covers the time period October 2018 to October 2019.

Michael Jackson tops the list at the #1 spot for the seventh year in a row.

Rapper XXXTentacion is credited as the most streamed deceased artist in the U.S. with total of 5.6 billion streams.

Here is the top 5 list. #1 Michael Jackson with $60 million

#2 Elvis Presley-$39 million

#3 Charles Schultz-$38 million

#4 Arnold Palmer-$30 million

#5 Bob Marley-$20 million

John Lennon, Marilyn Monroe, Prince, Nipsey Hussle and Dr. Seuss round out the top 10.

Do you believe that we don’t appreciate artists until they die?