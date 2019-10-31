Nipsey Hussle, Elvis And More Among Forbes’ Top-Earning Late Celebs
LONDON - NOVEMBER 15: Singer Michael Jackson performs on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards at Earls Court on November 15, 2006 in London. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)
Forbes has released their list of deceased celebrities yearly earnings.
It covers the time period October 2018 to October 2019.
Michael Jackson tops the list at the #1 spot for the seventh year in a row.
Rapper XXXTentacion is credited as the most streamed deceased artist in the U.S. with total of 5.6 billion streams.
Here is the top 5 list. #1 Michael Jackson with $60 million
#2 Elvis Presley-$39 million
#3 Charles Schultz-$38 million
#4 Arnold Palmer-$30 million
#5 Bob Marley-$20 million
John Lennon, Marilyn Monroe, Prince, Nipsey Hussle and Dr. Seuss round out the top 10.
Do you believe that we don’t appreciate artists until they die?
