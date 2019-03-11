No. 10 Red Raiders Post 15-4 Win to Sweep Wichita State

Red Raiders put up 42 runs on the weekend, extend home winning streak to nine.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 10 Texas Tech baseball team completed a three-game sweep of Wichita State with a 15-4 victory on Sunday in front of 3,367 fans at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders (11-3) have now won nine in a row at home, sweeping its last two weekend home series against Kentucky and the Shockers (5-9).

Tech put up 42 runs over the weekend after taking the series opener 12-2 and winning 15-10 on Saturday. It marked the highest-scoring weekend of the season for the Red Raiders, topping the 36 runs it put up against Kentucky. Tech has now put up 15-plus runs in a game three times this season.

Senior Cameron Warren continued his hot streak, going 3-for-3 with three RBI, while junior Brian Klein and sophomore Gabe Holt both connected on their first home runs of the season. Klein, along with sophomore third baseman Parker Kelly and sophomore center fielder Dylan Neuse, all tallied multi-hit games.

Freshman left-hander Mason Montgomery (2-0) got the win after giving up one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out a season-high seven batters and matched his longest outing of the season with five innings of work. Shocker starter Eddy Liam (2-2) took the loss for WSU after giving up nine runs on seven hits in four innings.

After WSU got on the board in the second inning, the Red Raiders responded in the bottom half of the frame with four runs to take the lead. Tech opened the frame with four consecutive hits with sophomore Cody Masters recording an RBI single and Kelly hitting an RBI double. Freshman shortstop Dru Baker and sophomore catcher Braxton Fulford both added runs with sacrifice flies.

The Red Raiders pushed two more across in the second, starting with Klein’s solo dinger. Neuse followed with his league-leading fourth triple of the year and would score on a sac fly from Warren.

Leading 6-1 in the fifth, Tech tallied its highest-scoring inning of the season with seven runs coming across. A single and two free passes loaded the bases for Warren, who ripped a two-run single into left to bring his RBI total up to 13 for the week, including eight against the Shockers. After a bases-loaded walk and a sac fly, Holt cleared the bases with a three-run blast to right to make it 13-1.

Tech added two more in the seventh off RBI singles from Baker and Klein. Tech’s 15 runs in the game marked its second-highest output of the season and the fourth straight game with 12-plus runs.

The Red Raiders will now host New Mexico (10-5, 2-1) on Tuesday for a midweek game that was originally scheduled for April 24. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Rip Griffin Park. Following the midweek tilt, Tech will open Big 12 play at Texas on Mar. 15-17.

