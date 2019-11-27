No. 12 Red Raiders 96, LIU 66

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech turned a halftime deficit into a 30-point win with Jahmi’us Ramsey leading the way with a season-high 27 points and Terrence Shannon, Jr. adding 13 in a 96-66 non-conference victory over Long Island on Sunday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Down 42-41 at halftime, the No. 12 Red Raiders (5-0) started the second half on an 11-4 run in the first four minutes of the second half and eased to a win over the Sharks (1-5) in a Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational campus game. Tech finished the game shooting 51.5 percent from the field (35-for-68), 11-for-19 on 3-pointers (57.9 percent) and was 15-for-20 (75.0 percent) on free throws. The Red Raiders also limited themselves to only 10 turnovers as they extended their non-conference home winning streak to 51 games going into next week’s road trip to Las Vegas.
“You can always get better,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “The coaching mentality and the great player mentality is that you are always striving for the perfect game. Today in the second half, we played a clean game. We shot over 50% from the field 75% from the line and less than 10 turnovers. Statistically we played a great game today. One of the big messages at half was that as disappointing as we were with the way we were playing the opponent was shooting lights out. More important than anything was let’s stay poised. With some adversity today we were the most aggressive team in the second half.”
Ramsey scored a career-high 27 points after going 10-for-16 from the field and hitting a season-high five 3-pointers. He scored 18 of his 27 in the second half where he was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers. Ramsey had previously dropped 25 points in the win over Houston Baptist and fell just four points from the Texas Tech single-game freshman scoring record of 31 that was established by Jason Sasser and Lance Hughes. A freshman from Arlington, Ramsey has scored in double figures in all five games this season and leads the team at 19.4 points per game and is currently shooting 48.0 percent (12-for-25) on 3-pointers this season.
“In order to be in the zone like that you have to play team ball, my teammates did a really good job of giving me the ball,” Ramsey said. “Feeling comfortable out there is the most important thing. I feel like I have adjusted well to the speed of the game.”
Shannon scored 13 points for the second straight game after also scoring 13 in the win over Tennessee State on Thursday and is now averaging 10.0 points per game. Defensively, Shannon drew three charges and also had a steal. Kyler Edwards led the team with six assists and also had 10 points and four rebounds. A sophomore from Arlington, Edwards has had five or more assists in three of five games this season.
Texas Tech finished the game with five players in double figures, including Davide Moretti scoring 12 and Kevin McCullar having a career-high 10 points as a reserve. Moretti went 2-for-2 on 3-pointers in the game and has now scored in double figures in all five games and is shooting 62.2 percent from the field, 60.0 percent on 3-pointers and is averaging 13.8 points per game to begin his junior season. Chris Clarke also had a season-high with eight points to go along with eight rebounds, while TJ Holyfield had seven rebounds, two assists and scored five points from the starting lineup. Clarke leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game after having eight for the second straight game and Holyfield is at 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds through five games.
Tech, which came into the game leading the Big 12 by scoring 84.75 points per game, would outscore LIU by a 55-24 margin in the second half after hitting six 3-pointers and going 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. The 11 3-pointers were the first time with double-digit 3s in a game this season and the team shot over 50 percent for the third time.
Raiquan Clark led LIU with 18 points and four rebounds, while Jashaun Agosto added 13 points with two 3-pointers. The Sharks, who had played at San Diego State on Friday night, came out hot and finished the game shooting 42.0 percent with 10 3-pointers. They also went 14-for-19 from the free-throw line but had 19 turnovers, including 14 in the second half.
The Red Raiders faced their first halftime deficit of the season after seeing the Sharks knock down seven 3-pointers in the first half and shooting 13-for-26 from the field. Tech was 15-for-32 from the field (46.9 percent) and had only five turnovers but was down a point with the Sharks hitting a buzzer beater to end the half. Ramsey led the Red Raiders at halftime with nine points and also had three rebounds, while Moretti had eight points with two 3-pointers and Edwards had seven points. Holyfield led the team with five rebounds and also had four points and two assists, while Clarke had four points and three rebounds. The Red Raiders, who had not trailed at the break since a 32-29 halftime deficit in the championship final last season, were 5-for-8 on 3-pointers in the first half and 6-for-9 at the free-throw line. LIU went 9-for-11 at the line to go along with its hot shooting from beyond the arc. Clark led the Sharks with 13 points and Agosto had 10 to help LIU to its one-point advantage after the opening 20 minutes of play.
Texas Tech is now set for a four-game road trip with two games in Las Vegas, one in Chicago and then in New York. The Red Raiders open the four-game stretch at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Iowa in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational at the Orleans Arena on Thanksgiving night before playing again on Friday against either Creighton or San Diego State. The team will then play DePaul on Dec. 4 in Chicago for the Big 12-Big East Alliance and then in the Jimmy V Classic against No. 2 Louisville on Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden. The next home game is set for Dec. 16 against Southern Mississippi followed by UTRGV on Dec. 21 before the Christmas break.