No 16 Texas Tech Steals a Win versus No 2 Texas 5-4

Winning video from our own Sean A Dillon.
Steal a win #WreckEm #TexasTech #RedRaiders pic.twitter.com/taXQgfwUCg
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Steal a win #WreckEm #TexasTech #RedRaiders pic.twitter.com/taXQgfwUCg
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Homers from Murrell, Jung, White helped the Red Raiders build an early 3-1 lead. Texas had baserunners all night long but were unable to get them across. 10 base runners left on the base due to excellent pitching by the Red Raiders. Andrew Morris went 6 strong innings only giving up the leadoff homer and 4 walks. Morris has 7 strikeouts in 105 pitches.
Dillon Carter with 2nd and 3rd 2 outs after Kelly strikes out.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Dillon Carter with 2nd and 3rd 2 outs after Kelly strikes out.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
White does his job with the sac bunt.
Parker Kelly 2nd and 3rd. 1 Out.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
White does his job with the sac bunt.
Parker Kelly 2nd and 3rd. 1 Out.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
2-0 count for Owen Washburn
Takes the walk… 1st and 2nd for the #RedRaiders
Hudson White is announced and we have a meeting at the mound.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
2-0 count for Owen Washburn
Takes the walk… 1st and 2nd for the #RedRaiders
Hudson White is announced and we have a meeting at the mound.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
Walk by Wilson to start the home 10th.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Walk by Wilson to start the home 10th.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
Groundout, Strikeout and Strikeout LOOKING
longhorns have left 10 runners on base.Red Raiders zero.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/qYMHyKXm6v
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Groundout, Strikeout and Strikeout LOOKING
longhorns have left 10 runners on base.Red Raiders zero.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/qYMHyKXm6v
Let's play some #BonusBaseball
Tied after 9 at the Law!#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Let's play some #BonusBaseball
Tied after 9 at the Law!#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
Time to Swag Surf at the Law.#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/3Hb4EDN7go
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Time to Swag Surf at the Law.#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/3Hb4EDN7go
Double tap of the bag on the grounder to 1st and we go to the home 9th.
Time to walk it off at the Law.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Double tap of the bag on the grounder to 1st and we go to the home 9th.
Time to walk it off at the Law.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
Melendez with the 1 out double.
Texas Fight chant started by Longhorn fan.
Red Raiders respond with Sucks….
Longhorn fan "Oklahoma"….
Sucks.#WreckEm #Big12 #texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Melendez with the 1 out double.
Texas Fight chant started by Longhorn fan.
Red Raiders respond with Sucks….
Longhorn fan "Oklahoma"….
Sucks.#WreckEm #Big12 #texas #TexasTech
Dillon Carter on a 2-2 count HITS A HIGH CHOPPER!
MISPLAYED FIELDERS CHOICE
TIE BALLGAME!#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/XfmZkT34M3
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Dillon Carter on a 2-2 count HITS A HIGH CHOPPER!
MISPLAYED FIELDERS CHOICE
TIE BALLGAME!#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/XfmZkT34M3
Parker Kelly takes ball three, White steals 2nd, ball goes into outfield and takes 3rd on the overthrow.
Just need a ball in the outfield.
Kelly strikes out for out 1.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Parker Kelly takes ball three, White steals 2nd, ball goes into outfield and takes 3rd on the overthrow.
Just need a ball in the outfield.
Kelly strikes out for out 1.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
Catcher Hudson White walks for the 1st baserunner for the Red Raiders this evening.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Catcher Hudson White walks for the 1st baserunner for the Red Raiders this evening.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
Comeback time
Down 1 run#longhorns 4 10 0#RedRaiders 3 3 0Bot 8th#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/zFQ4wcQUjP
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Comeback time
Down 1 run#longhorns 4 10 0#RedRaiders 3 3 0Bot 8th#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/zFQ4wcQUjP
Parish gave up two gopher balls and his night is over.
Time for Derek Bridges to come in for the Red Raiders.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Parish gave up two gopher balls and his night is over.
Time for Derek Bridges to come in for the Red Raiders.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
Make that ANOTHER homer for the longhorns.
4-3 Texas in the 8th.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Make that ANOTHER homer for the longhorns.
4-3 Texas in the 8th.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
Homer by Faltine ties it up for the longhorns.
All 6 runs… all by the longball.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Homer by Faltine ties it up for the longhorns.
All 6 runs… all by the longball.#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
DIVING CATCH BY DILLON CARTER to end the inning.#longhorns 2 8 0#RedRaiders 3 3 0Bot 7th#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
TTU unable to get any base hits other than homers.
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
DIVING CATCH BY DILLON CARTER to end the inning.#longhorns 2 8 0#RedRaiders 3 3 0Bot 7th#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech
TTU unable to get any base hits other than homers.
Groundout, Strikeout,
Texas homer by Melendez.
All 5 runs now by home run.
3-2 TTU Top 7#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/i597JZ4iPS
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Groundout, Strikeout,
Texas homer by Melendez.
All 5 runs now by home run.
3-2 TTU Top 7#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/i597JZ4iPS
Andrew Morris gave the Red Raiders 6 strong as we head to the bottom of the 6th up 3-1.
Top of the order Murrell, Stilwell, Jung ready to attack the Longhorns.
4,432 fans at the Law. It's a SELLOUT!#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/isucj7rIS1
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Andrew Morris gave the Red Raiders 6 strong as we head to the bottom of the 6th up 3-1.
Top of the order Murrell, Stilwell, Jung ready to attack the Longhorns.
4,432 fans at the Law. It's a SELLOUT!#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/isucj7rIS1
Only 10 pitches to get out of the 4th inning for Andrew Morris. #16 Red Raiders coming up to bat up 3-1 on the #2 Longhorns
Morris with 1 ER 3 BB and 6 K#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/IGhtBCbKyK
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Only 10 pitches to get out of the 4th inning for Andrew Morris. #16 Red Raiders coming up to bat up 3-1 on the #2 Longhorns
Morris with 1 ER 3 BB and 6 K#WreckEm #Big12 #Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/IGhtBCbKyK
All 4 runs in the #Texas vs #TexasTech game have been homers.
With the wind completely dead.#WreckEm #Big12 pic.twitter.com/teIEwTN0pL
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
All 4 runs in the #Texas vs #TexasTech game have been homers.
With the wind completely dead.#WreckEm #Big12 pic.twitter.com/teIEwTN0pL
Washburn goes down swinging, WHITE GOES DEEP!
Welcome to HOMERU#WreckEm #TexasTech #Texas
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 26, 2022
Washburn goes down swinging, WHITE GOES DEEP!
Welcome to HOMERU#WreckEm #TexasTech #Texas
You think Tadlock isn't going to back up his players?
2-1 good guys through 1#WreckEm #TexasTech #RedRaiders #Texas pic.twitter.com/cM80kYkSJs
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
You think Tadlock isn't going to back up his players?
2-1 good guys through 1#WreckEm #TexasTech #RedRaiders #Texas pic.twitter.com/cM80kYkSJs
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
Jace Jung HOMERS and is warned for the mugging at the Longhorn bench as her crosses 3rd.
Red Raiders up 2-1.
Oh it's on.#WreckEm #TexasTech #Texas pic.twitter.com/GrT0Kjjd69
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
Jace Jung HOMERS and is warned for the mugging at the Longhorn bench as her crosses 3rd.
Red Raiders up 2-1.
Oh it's on.#WreckEm #TexasTech #Texas pic.twitter.com/GrT0Kjjd69
MURRELL HOMERS TO TIE IT UP FOR THE RED RAIDERS!#WreckEm #TexasTech #Texas
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
MURRELL HOMERS TO TIE IT UP FOR THE RED RAIDERS!#WreckEm #TexasTech #Texas
One pitch, Texas up 1 on a homer to RF.
Kennedy homers, Flyout to LF, Walk
Oh, welcome to Red Raider Baseball coverage on the Rockin' Pregame.#WreckEm #TexasTech #Longhorns
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
One pitch, Texas up 1 on a homer to RF.
Kennedy homers, Flyout to LF, Walk
Oh, welcome to Red Raider Baseball coverage on the Rockin' Pregame.#WreckEm #TexasTech #Longhorns