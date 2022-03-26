      Weather Alert

No 16 Texas Tech Steals a Win versus No 2 Texas 5-4

Mar 25, 2022 @ 11:24pm

Kurt Wilson steals home to win game for Texas Tech, 5-4, in extra innings defeating Texas.
Red Raider Baseball improves to 19-4 (1-0 Big 12), while the Longhorns fall to 18-6 (0-1 Big 12).

Winning video from our own Sean A Dillon.

Homers from Murrell, Jung, White helped the Red Raiders build an early 3-1 lead. Texas had baserunners all night long but were unable to get them across. 10 base runners left on the base due to excellent pitching by the Red Raiders. Andrew Morris went 6 strong innings only giving up the leadoff homer and 4 walks. Morris has 7 strikeouts in 105 pitches.

 

