No. 19 Tech Falls to No. 7 Oregon State 10-4

ARLINGTON, Texas – The 19th-ranked Texas Tech Baseball program fell 10-4 Wednesday afternoon to No. 7 Oregon State at Globe Life Field.

In the loss, Texas Tech (3-2) was undone by hitting just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and 4-for-23 with runners on base.

Four different Red Raiders finished the game with multiple hits, including Damian Bravo who went 3-for-5 with a double. Bravo ended the opening week of the season hitting an impressive .474 with five doubles and five RBIs.

Freshman Landon Stripling was amongst the Red Raiders to finish with multiple hits, as the Georgia native made his first career start at designated hitter. Stripling went 2-for-4 with a walk.

Tech turned to sophomore Jacob Rogers who after retiring the first five batters of the game ran into trouble with two outs in second when he allowed a double and an infield single. The double came around to score on a pickoff attempt the bounced away from Kash.

In the home half of the second, Tech used a leadoff double from Cade McGee and got a one out single from Bravo, but a strikeout and a popup got the Beavers (5-0) out of the frame unscathed.

Back out for the third inning, Rogers immediately found trouble, allowing a pair of doubles sandwiched between a walk. The two extra-base hits combined with the free pass gave OSU a 2-0 lead and placed runners on second and third.

Following a hit batter that loaded the bases, OSU added three more runs to take a 5-0 lead into the home half of the third.

Tech had an opportunity in the frame, as back-to-back walks brought up 4-5-6 with a pair on and nobody out, but as they did all day, OSU was able to find the answer using a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to put out the threat.

In the bottom of the fourth, Tech was finally able to break through, as a double and a pair of walks loaded the bases with nobody out. Tech turned to Austin Green off the bench, who promptly singled through the left side for a pair of runs.

After a fielding error loaded the bases again, Tech used an RBI fielders choice and a sac-fly to pull to within 6-4.

The game remaining 6-4, until the sixth, when Oregon State struck for four runs on a three-run double that caught the chalk of the left field line by inches and a single. The four-run frame gave OSU a 10-4 lead.

The Red Raiders had a chance to inch closer in the bottom of the eighth when they loaded the bases with one out, but a slick double play turned deep in the hole ended the Tech rally.

With the setback today to Oregon State, the Red Raiders closed the opening week of the season at 3-2 overall.

UP NEXT:

Tech returns home for a six-game homestand beginning on Friday afternoon when Texas Southern visits for a three-game series. First pitch for the home opener is set for 2 p.m.

–TECH–

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics