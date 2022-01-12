No. 19 Tech to host OSU on Thursday nigh

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 19 Texas Tech will host Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. on Thursday in a Big 12 showdown that was originally scheduled for New Year’s Day the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) are coming off a 65-62 win over No. 1 Baylor, while the Cowboys (8-6, 1-2 Big 12) dropped a 70-60 decision at West Virginia in a pair of Tuesday night games. OSU has won three straight in the series against TTU, including a pair of overtime games last season. Tech comes into the game with a 9-0 record at home this season and with two straight wins over top-10 opponents after also knocking off then-No. 6 Kansas last Saturday. As a program, the Tech has now beat a top-5 program in seven straight years.
The original game between TTU and OSU was set to be the Big 12 opener for both teams but was rescheduled due to health and safety protocols within the Cowboy program.
Five Red Raiders scored in double figures in the win over the Bears on Tuesday led by Adonis Arms who filled the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. His highlight reel dunk gave Tech a 61-57 lead with 1:22 remaining and was at No. 2 on ESPN’s Top Plays. Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams added 13 points each, Clarence Nadolny went for 11 and Kevin McCullar returned from missing the past two games to go for 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Tech limited the potent Baylor offense to 41.1 percent shooting and snapped its 21-game winning streak that dated back to last season.
Texas Tech is up six spots to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 after four straight weeks at No. 25. Along with Baylor and Tech, the Big 12 is represented by Kansas which fell back to No. 9 after its loss to TTU, No. 15 Iowa State and No. 22 Texas. No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Southern Cal round out the top-5 while Houston is up a spot to No. 11. Oklahoma and West Virginia continue to receive votes but are just outside the Top 25 in the Week 10 poll. Tech’s ranking at No. 19 makes it five straight weeks in the poll after first entering on December 13 following a win over then-No. 13 Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic.
Tech is currently second in the Big 12 and 12th nationally by limiting opponents to 58.3 points per game and 13th nationally with teams only shooting 37.6 percent. The Red Raiders held Baylor to only 62 points which was 20 points below its season average and have now limited 11 of 15 opponent under 65 points. TTU is sixth nationally with a 11.2 rebounding margin advantage and 13th by outscoring its opponents by a 17.4 margin going into its 16th game.
Oklahoma State is eighth nationally by forcing 18.7 turnovers per game and is ninth with 10.5 steals per game. The Cowboys are also 10th in the country with 6.0 blocked shots per game. Bryce Williams leads OSU with 11.5 points per game and has also contributed 37 assists, while Avery Anderson is at 11.4 points per game. Isaac Likekele leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per game and adding 7.5 points per. Tyreek Smith played his first two seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to OSU where he is averaging 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. The Cowboys are scoring 72.2 points per game by shooting 44.1 percent from the field despite just 29.2 on 3-pointers. OSU is 1-1 in true road games this season after its loss to WVU.
Tech is now 3-2 against ranked opponents this season after knocking off No. 1 Baylor, No. 6 Kansas and a 57-52 overtime win over then-No. 13 Tennessee at the Jimmy V Classic. The losses came at No. 11 Iowa State to open Big 12 play after a 69-55 loss to No. 5 Gonzaga in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. As a program, Tech is 64-217 all-time against ranked opponents after going 16-24 in the previous five seasons. The Red Raiders were 3-8 in the 2020-21 season against ranked teams with two wins over Texas (No. 4 and No. 14) and a home win over Oklahoma which was at No. 9.
RED RAIDERS vs. TOP-10 OPPONENTS
Tech has now beat a top-10 opponent in eight straight seasons and has 26 wins over top-10 teams in program history. The Red Raiders have 12 wins over top-10 teams since the 2015 season. Tech went 2-4 against top-10 opponents last season with a 79-77 road win over Texas in Austin on Jan. 13, 2021 before knocking off No. 9 Oklahoma with a 57-52 win in Lubbock on Feb. 1, 2021. The Red Raiders dropped their conference opener last season to No. 5 Kansas at home and fell twice to Baylor before No. 10 Arkansas topped them in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Tech is now 2-7 all-time against No. 1-ranked opponents with a 70-57 win over Louisville on Dec. 10, 2019 in the Jimmy V Classic coming before the win at Baylor on Jan. 11.
The Tech roster of 14 is made up of five returners, six NCAA Division I transfers, one junior college transfer, a walk-on who joined at midterm and one high school signee. An experienced team, the Red Raiders have four super seniors in Davion Warren, Bryson Williams, Marcus Santos-Silva and Adonis Arms and five players who are currently in graduate school in Kevin Obanor, Warren, Williams, Santos-Silva and Arms.
McCullar returned from missing the first two Big 12 games to fill the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in the win over Baylor. A junior from San Antonio, McCullar played as a reserve for the first time this season after making nine starts but played in 31 minutes against the Bears. He was 5-for-8 from the field and hit two 3-pointers. McCullar is averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals through 11 games played this season. He has had three or more assists in eight games and already has 40 assists this season after having 41 through 20 games played last season. McCullar is the only player on the roster who was part of the 2019 Final Four team where he was a redshirt freshman after he graduated high school early and enrolled at Tech midyear. He has now played in 60 games in his Red Raider career and has 529 points, 211 rebounds and 102 assists. McCullar was a 2021 All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.
Arms is coming off his most complete game as a Red Raider after leading the team with 14 points and nine rebounds against Baylor along with matching McCullar with five assists. Making his sixth straight start after playing the first nine as a reserve, Arms went 7 of 13 from the field against the Bears and had his third game with five assists this season. His nine rebounds were a season-high and only one shy of giving him a double-double. A super senior at his fourth college, Arms began his career at Mesa Community College, Northwest Nazarene and Winthrop before deciding to transfer to Tech this season. He is currently averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in Big 12 play and is at 8.7 points and 2.5 assists per game for the season.
Williams went for 13 points and five rebounds in the win over Baylor after matching a season-high with 22 points in the win over Kansas. A super senior in his first season at Tech, Williams is averaging 12.0 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Red Raiders through 15 games. He also scored 22 points in the season opener against North Florida and now has 89 games in his career where he has scored in double figures. A Fresno, California native, Williams played two seasons at Fresno State before playing the past two at UTEP. Utilizing a fifth season, he is now leading the Red Raiders with 15.0 points per game through three Big 12 games after also having 10 points at Iowa State. Williams is an experienced player with 1,807 points, 818 rebounds and 88 blocked shots through 136 games in his career.
Obanor is coming off a game at Baylor where he scored 13 points and also had four rebounds. A senior from Houston, Obanor is averaging 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in his first season at Tech after three years at Oral Roberts. He was 6-for-11 from the field against the Bears for his third highest scoring performance of the season and has now scored 1,439 points and has 763 rebounds in his career. Obanor scored a season-high 20 points in the non-conference win over Lamar where he hit three 3-pointers. He has made 21 3-pointers for the season after going 1 of 3 from beyond the arc in Waco and is 143-for-352 (40.6 percent) for his career. He has recorded 30 double-doubles and has scored in double figures in 71 games through 101 career games.
Nadolny made his third straight start and scored in double figures for the second time in his career against Baylor where he went for 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting against the Bears. A junior from France, Nadolny is in his third season at Tech and has played in 59 games – getting his first start of his career in the conference opener at Iowa State. He scored a career-high 17 points in the win over No. 6 Kansas last Saturday by going 6 of 13 from the field in 34 minutes of play. Through three Big 12 games, Nadolny is averaging 12.3 points and 3.0 steals per game. He had a career-high four steals in the loss at Iowa State where he also had nine points. Nadolny missed the first three games of the season due to off-season hip surgery and is currently averaging 4.6 points and 1.4 steals per game for the season.
Warren hit a pair of free throws with 22 seconds remaining at Baylor to push the lead to three and the eventual final score. In his first season at Tech after transferring from Hampton, Warren is averaging 10.4 points per game with eight double-figure scoring performance through 15 starts. He scored a season-high 19 points in the non-conference win over Grambling and went for 12 points in the Big 12 opener against Iowa State. Warren is currently leading the Red Raiders with 22 steals and has also contributed 24 assists.
Santos-Silva had a strong performance against Kansas where he provided toughness along with seven points, four rebounds and two assists. He had two blocks at Baylor and was held scoreless. A super senior from Taunton, Massachusetts who played three seasons at VCU, he has produced 1,144 points and 860 rebounds through a team-high 141 games in his collegiate career. Santos-Silva is averaging 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Red Raiders this season with a high of 12 rebounds in the win over Lamar and 13 points in the opener against North Florida. He had five rebounds, three assists and scored four points against Iowa State, including a fastbreak dunk gave Tech a 42-40 lead with two minutes remaining against the Cyclones. Santos-Silva has 26 games in his career with double-digit rebounds after his 12-rebound performance against Lamar and has seven games with four or more rebounds this season. He currently has 346 offensive rebounds in his career and is 10th in the Big 12 with 2.17 offensive rebounds per game. Santos-Silva started all 29 games for Tech last season and has played a reserve role in all 15 this season.
Mylik Wilson had missed the past five games after minor knee surgery but returned to lead Tech with five assists in the win over Kansas. He also added five points and four rebounds in his Big 12 debut – playing 23 minutes in his return but only played five minutes at Baylor. He leads Tech with a 3.1 assist-to-turnover ratio with 31 assists and only 10 turnovers. He is also adding 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 10 games played. A transfer from Louisiana, Wilson has started five of 10 games he played in. Wilson had a season-high seven assists in the season-opening win over North Florida and has four or more assists in five games this season. Wilson is a junior with three years of eligibility remaining after playing two seasons at Louisiana. He currently has 199 assists, 707 points and 328 rebounds through 65 games played in his collegiate career.
Terrence Shannon, Jr. has missed the past six games against Baylor, Kansas, Iowa State, Alabama State, Eastern Washington and Gonzaga with an injury and is listed as a game-time decision for Thursday’s game against Oklahoma State. He is scoring a team-best 14.3 points per game after recording his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds in the win over Tennessee, but then having a season-low two points against Arkansas State in limited minutes in his last action on the court. His 12 rebounds against the Volunteers were a career-high and it was his second career double-double after he had a 23/10 performance last season at LSU. He was coming off 17 points at Providence College where he was 6-for-11 from the field with two 3-pointers. A junior from Chicago, Shannon is in his third season at Tech after electing to return following going through the NBA Draft process over the summer. Shannon did not play in the first three games this season for the Red Raiders as a review of that process was being completed before he returned to play in the fourth game of the year against Incarnate Word. Shannon has scored in double figures in five of six games he’s played in this season and in 41 games through 63 in his career. He also scored 18 points in the team’s 56-point win over Omaha and is currently shooting 11-for-30 (36.7 percent) on 3-pointers with two or more in each of the five games he’s played in. Shannon has scored 730 points in his career with a high of 24 points as a freshman at DePaul. He earned 2021 All-Big 12 Third Team honors and is on the Preseason All-Big 12 team and watch lists for the Naismith, Wooden and West awards.
At full strength, Tech’s bench is strong with Daniel Batcho, Chibuzo Agbo and KJ Allen poised to make impacts. Batcho is a freshman from Paris France who transferred from Arizona where he redshirted last season before deciding to transfer. He secured a career-high 11 rebounds in the win over Tennessee where he also scored four points and had two blocked shots and is now coming off going for nine rebounds and eight points against Alabama State. Batcho had 10 rebounds and also scored six points in the win over Omaha after producing eight rebounds and eight points against Incarnate Word. The tallest Red Raider at 6-foot-11, Batcho is averaging 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 points per game after having two points and one rebound against Kansas.
Tech’s only true freshman, Ethan Duncan, is redshirting this season after suffering an off-season shoulder injury that required surgery. Austin Timperman made his debut against EWU after becoming eligible at midterm. A walk-on from The Woodlands, Timperman transferred to Tech as a student last year after being in UTSA’s team during the 2019-20 season where he played in six games. Sardaar Calhoun entered the transfer portal on Jan. 11 and is no longer with the team.