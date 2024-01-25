No. 21 Tech Baseball Picked Fourth in Preseason Big 12 Poll

IRVING, Texas — A day after first baseman Gavin Kash was selected as Preseason All-Big 12 honoree, the Texas Tech Baseball program was picked fourth in the annual Preseason Big 12 Baseball Poll.

Checking in with 107 points, No. 21 Texas Tech finished behind No. 5 TCU (143), No. 16 Texas (131) and Oklahoma State (109).

TCU finished with 11 of 13 first place votes while the Longhorns took home the other two votes from the league’s head coaches.

No. 24 Kansas State earned 98 points to finish sixth, 13 points ahead of West Virginia and Oklahoma who finished tied for sixth with 85 points.

Kansas (67), Houston (56) and UCF (45) round out the top-10, with Baylor (36) finishing 11th. A pair of newcomers to the Big 12 finished tied for 12th, as both BYU and Cincinnati finished with 21 total points.

Texas Tech returns a strong core ahead of the 2024 season highlighted by Kash and Freshman All-America honorees Kevin Bazzell and Gage Harrelson.

Tech is coming off a 41-23 season in 2023 that featured the Red Raiders eighth straight appearance in a regional final.

