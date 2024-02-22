No. 21 Tech cruises to team title at The Prestige

LA QUINTA, Calif. — No. 21 Texas Tech men’s golf saw four players shoot under-par on Wednesday at The Prestige on its way to the team’s first title of the 2023-24 season. After placing second at the tournament a year ago, the Red Raiders were able to finish the job with a 33-under-par 819 this week at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST, a clear 12 strokes ahead of the runner-up Kansas Jayhawks.

While Kansas’ Cecil Belisle (-13) claimed the individual title, Tyran Snyders (-9) and Calum Scott (-8) paced the Red Raiders on day three with a pair of 3-under-par 68’s, as the duo finished just one stroke apart in fourth and sixth place, respectively. For Snyders, it’s his second top-five finish in his last three events (T-3rd, Amer Ari) as well as his second straight top-five placement at The Prestige; the senior fired a 4-under-par during the event a year ago to finish in a tie for third. For Scott, the performance earned the junior his highest placement since he finished second at the 2022 Inverness Intercollegiate, which was also the Red Raiders’ last team win at a stroke play event.

Tech was also powered by another strong week from Matthew Comegys, who earned his second straight top-10 finish after carding a 7-under-par 206 to finish in a four-way tie for seventh place. The sophomore shot a 2-under-par 69 in round three, as he fired three rounds in the 60s for the second straight tournament.

Freshman Price Hill rounded out the Red Raiders’ round three scoring with his second sub-par round of the tournament, firing a 1-under-par 70, while Baard Skogen ended a rock-solid week with an even-par 71 to finish in an eight-way tie for 17th place.

Less than 10 miles away from the Norman Course at PGA WEST, was the Golf Club at Terra Lago where 61 players competed in an individual circuit. Charlie DeLong, one of three Red Raiders in the event, earned his first win as a Red Raider. DeLong finished each round under-par as he bested the field with a 7-under-par 209 for the week.

Up next on the schedule for the Red Raiders is the Cabo Collegiate, hosted by the University of Arkansas. The event is set to tee off on March 3 from the Twin Dolphin Golf Club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Prestige Leaderboard (FINAL)

1. Texas Tech: 271-273-275=819 (-33)

2. Kansas: 278-276-277=831 (-21)

3. Stanford: 287-274-274=835 (-17)

4. Washington: 274-285-278=837 (-15)

T5. Kansas State: 274-284-282=840 (-12)

T5. Duke: 283-274-283=840 (-12)

7. SMU: 285-280-276=841 (-11)

8. Colorado State: 281-283-278=842 (-10)

T9. Washington State: 289-277-279=845 (-7)

T9. LMU: 285-286-274=845 (-7)

11. UCLA: 291-278-277=846 (-6)

12. San Diego: 285-281-281=847 (-5)

13. Louisville: 277-282-291=850 (-2)

14. Oregon: 293-277-281=851 (-1)

15. Oregon State: 290-279-285=854 (+2)

16. Princeton: 284-284-287=855 (+3)

17. Northwestern: 290-280-288=858 (+6)

18. Baylor: 291-280-288=859 (+7)

19. Cal Poly: 289-282-295=866 (+14)

20. Chattanooga: 291-299-281=871 (+19)

21. UC Davis: 292-291-290=873 (+21)

22. Nevada: 290-288-297=875 (+23)

23. Iowa State: 293-288-299=880 (+28)

24. San Francisco: 292-293-299=884 (+32)

Red Raider Leaderboard (FINAL)

T4. Tyran Snyders: 65-71-68=204 (-9)

6. Calum Scott: 69-68-68=205 (-8)

T7. Matthew Comegys: 68-69-69=206 (-7)

T17. Baard Skogen: 73-65-71=209 (-4)

T53. Price Hill: 69-76-70=215 (+2)

Red Raider Individual Leaderboard (@ Terra Largo/FINAL)

1. Charlie DeLong: 70-68-71=209 (-7)

T32. Ben Gregg: 73-77-71=221 (+5)

T46. Tim Wiedemeyer: 76-77-75=228 (+12)

-TECH-

Release Provided By Matt Burkholder Texas Tech Athletics