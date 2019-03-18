No. 25 Women’s Tennis Dominates Iowa State, 6-1

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 25 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team picked up its fifth straight win as the Lady Raiders defeated Iowa State, 6-1, on Sunday.

With the win, Texas Tech improved to 12-4 on the season and 2-0 in Big 12 play. The Lady Raiders are now 7-0 at the McLeod Tennis Center this season.

The Lady Raiders opened the match with two wins on doubles courts one and two. Senior Felicity Maltby teamed up with junior Reagan Collins to defeat Repina and Espindola, 6-2, on court two. Kennedy Bridgforth and Lana Rush clinched the doubles point for the second straight match as they defeated Duran and Jordan, 6-1 on court one.

Rush gave the Lady Raiders a 2-0 lead with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 victory on court six. With the win, Rush improved to 7-1 in dual matches.

No. 47 Maltby captured her 11th win at the No. 1 position as she took down Maty Cancini in straight sets (6-1, 6-2).

Denise-Antonela Stoica clinched the match for the Lady Raiders as she earned a 6-4, 6-0 win over Ekaterina Repina on court four. She has clinched the match for the Lady Raiders five times this season. With the win, Stoica extends her win streak to seven matches.

Bridgforth improved to 2-0 in Big 12 play with a 6-2, 6-2 victory on court three.

Francesca Sella finished it off for the Lady Raiders. She defeated Regina Espindola in straight sets (6-3, 7-5). After being down 1-4 in the second set, Sella won 4 straight games to take the lead 5-4. Espindola then tied the match, 5-5, before Sella put it away with two games to win 7-5.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the third Big 12 match of the season on Saturday, March 23. First serve is set for 1 p.m.

