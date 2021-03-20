No. 7 Red Raiders Drop Big 12 Opener to No. 14 OSU
LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 7 Texas Tech baseball dropped its Big 12 opener to No. 14 Oklahoma State, 2-0, on Friday in front of a sold out crowd at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
The Red Raiders (14-4, 0-1) outhit the Cowboys (12-3-1, 1-0) by a margin of 6-3, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.
Tech starter Brandon Birdsell (2-1) and OSU starter Parker Scott (4-1) put on a clinic on the mound as both posted nine strikeouts. Birdsell delivered career bests with 7.0 innings pitched and nine strikeouts. Scott, meanwhile tossed 7.0 shutout innings, spreading around six hits and a walk. OSU’s Brett Standlee recorded his third save of the year, closing out the final two frames.
Dru Baker led the Red Raiders at the plate with a 3-for-5 effort. The Tomball, Texas, native is up to eight multi-hit games on the year, including four of three hits or more. Jace Jung added his eighth multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4.
Oklahoma State scored both runs in the fifth inning. A one-out double from Nolan McLean followed by a catcher’s interference put two aboard with one out. A ground ball to Nate Rombach at first moved them into scoring position, before pinch-hitter and Lubbock native Noah Sifrit beat out an infield single that allowed McLean to score from third. With runners on the corners, OSU executed a double steal to go up 2-0.
The Red Raiders had the bases loaded in the third and in the eighth, but were unable to break through. Baker and Jung led off the third with back-to-back singles, and a one-out walk from Rombach loaded them up. Cal Conley would ground into a fielder’s choice with the Cowboys making the out at home plate, and Braxton Fulford went down on strikes to end the threat.
Baker and Jung got the eighth inning started in similar fashion, and Cal Conley drew a two-out walk. A foul pop-up near first base would keep the Red Raiders off the board.
UP NEXT
The Red Raiders will look to even the series on Saturday with LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-0, 0.78 ERA) on the mound against OSU’s Justin Wrobleski (1-1, 2.81 ERA). First pitch is at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.