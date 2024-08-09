No. 8 Texas Tech Downs Denver 1-0 in Exhibition Contest

Source: YouTube

DENVER – A 24th-minute strike from Sam Courtwright and three key saves from Faith Nguyen powered No. 8 Texas Tech to a 1-0 win Thursday in an exhibition contest at Denver at Denver Soccer Stadium.

As can happen in soccer, one moment flipped the contest.

The moment, a strong run from sophomore Storie Sexton, drew a foul about 25 yards from the Pioneers net.

After the foul was awarded, Sexton’s classmate, Courtwright, delivered a perfect strike that alluded the DU wall and dipped into the net.

Armed with the goal from Courtwright, the Red Raiders took the lead into the halftime break.

In the second half, Denver posed multiple questions including a 55th minute strike from Jadyn Goodrich that continued to rise until Nguyen punched it high of the bar.

In the end, Nguyen made three saves to close out the clean sheet.

UP NEXT:

The Red Raiders will open the 2024 regular season next Thursday night (Aug. 15) at No. 4 Penn State. First touch is set for 6 p.m. (CT).

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics