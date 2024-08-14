No. 8 Texas Tech Open 2024 Season at No. 4 Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – No. 8 Texas Tech Soccer finally opens its 2024 season on Thursday night for opening night marquee matchup at No. 4 Penn State. The contest between the two top-10 foes is the only top-10 matchup of opening night and one of just three contests between a pair of top-25 foes. First touch from Penn State’s Jeffery Field is set for 7 p.m. (ET)/6 p.m. (CT).

Thursday’s season opener against Penn State will appear live on Big 10 Network, and will mark the first time since the 1998 season (No. 20 SMU) that Tech will face a top-25 opponent in its season opener.

The matchup at Penn State marks the highest foe Tech has played in the regular season since 2016 when the Red Raiders played then No. 1 West Virginia.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

MATCHUP: No. 8 Texas Tech (0-0-0) at No. 4 Penn State (0-0-0)

DATE: Thursday, Aug. 15

TIME: 7 p.m. (ET)/6 p.m. (CT)

LOCATION: State College, Pa. (Jeffery Field)

QUICK KICKS:

Fresh off a Big 12 title and the programs second Round of 16 appearance, Texas Tech Soccer opens the season at No. 4 Penn State on Thursday.

Thursday’s contest is the only matchup between a pair of top-10 teams and one of just three games (No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 13 Michigan State/No. 19 Wisconsin at No. 3 BYU) to feature both teams inside the top-25.

The Red Raiders are opening the season with a top-25 opponent for the first time since the 1998 season when Tech faced No. 20 SMU in its season opener.

Prior to the start of the regular season three different Red Raiders earned Preseason All-America honors as defender Macy Blackburn, midfielder Sam Courtwright and forward Ashleigh Williams were all named to the United Soccer Coaches Players to watch list. Courtwright was also honored with Third Team All-American status by Top Drawer Soccer.

In addition to the trio earning honors from the United Soccer Coaches, they were included inside the Top Drawer Top-100. Sam Courtwright checked in at No. 23, followed by Ashleigh Williams at No. 37. The third and final Red Raider inside the top-100 was Macy Blackburn who was ranked No. 58 The Red Raiders enter Thursday’s match on a 25 game unbeaten streak. That streak dates back nearly two full calendar years (Sept. 25, 2022) and spans 690 total days. The Red Raiders are 19-0-6 over that span.

Since arriving to campus as a freshman ahead of the 2021 season, forward Ashleigh Williams has scored in 20 matches including the Big 12 regular season clincher last season at Iowa State. Williams’ finding the back of the net has been a good sign for the Red Raiders, as Texas Tech is a perfect 20-0-0 when Williams scores at least one goal. Williams scored 14 times in 2023 and in eight different matches. The Red Raiders were 8-0-0 in those eight matches. Williams’ 14 single season goals were tied for fourth most in a single season.

UP NEXT:

No. 8 Texas Tech returns home after the long trip to State College for a pair of home contests on Sunday (Aug. 18) against CSUN and next Thursday (Aug. 22) against St. Bonaventure. Both matches are set for a 7 p.m. first touch.

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics