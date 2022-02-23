No 9. Red Raiders Roll over Sooners

LUBBOCK, Texas – Bryson Williams reached 2,000 points in his career and Davion Warren went for a team-high 16 points as No. 9 Texas Tech cruised to a 66-42 win over Oklahoma that included a 19-0 run in the second half on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) improved to 17-0 at home with the win and matched a Big 12-era record by holding the Sooners (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) to only 42 points in a game they never trailed in. Tech has now won four in a row, 8 of its last 10 and 20 straight home games dating back to last season after limiting OU to only 37.8 percent shooting and 7-for-20 on 3-pointers. TTU, which fell 70-55 at OU two weeks ago, owned a 34-16 scoring advantage in the paint and had a 31-17 rebounding advantage.
“It says a lot about our defense and not giving up too much of a point advantage,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “It also tells us we need to be more disciplined in the offense and share the ball. Our guys started moving the ball and making easy passes and good things happen when they do that.”
Tech also held a Big 12 opponent to 42 points with an 88-42 win over TCU on Feb. 10, 2020 and was close to breaking its record before Akol Mawein hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push it to 42. The Red Raiders have now limited six opponents under 50 points this season and 12 under 60.
“He’s worked really hard and it’s a great milestone,” Adams said. “I’ve coached a lot of great players and he’s one of the most dedicated players I’ve ever been around. I’m happy for any accolade that he gets and I’m sure he will get a lot more before this season is over.”
Williams finished the game with 13 points and now has 2,009 points in his career. A fifth-year senior, Williams began his career with two seasons at Fresno State and two at UTEP. He leads the Red Raiders this season with 13.6 points per game and now has 101 career games in double figures. He has scored 383 of his 2,009 career points this season. Tech only has four players who have scored over 2,000 points in their careers in Andre Emmett (2,256), Jarrius Jackson (2,221), Rick Bullock (2,118) and Jason Sasser (2,102).
Warren led the Red Raiders with his 16 after going 7-for-9 from the field, including one 3-pointer. He has only three points off is season-high of 19 against Grambling and he also added a team-high three steals in the game. Marcus Santos-Silva led the Red Raiders with six rebounds and also had nine points, while Adonis Arms went for nine points and led the team with five assists. Terrence Shannon, Jr. added eight points and four rebounds, Kevin Obanor scored five and Clarence Nadolny added four of Tech’s 16 assists in the game.
OU finished the game shooting 17-for-45 and did not have a player score in double figures. Jalen Hill led the Sooners with eight points, while Umoja Gibson was limited to just five points after going off for a career-high 30 points in the last game against TTU.
The Red Raiders forced 21 turnovers and scored 26 points off those turnovers. Warren had three steals, while Williams, Mylik Wilson and KJ Allen had two steals each. Wilson and Allen both came away with dunks in transition late in the second half as Tech was capping another home win.
“When you get easy baskets you’re going to win a lot of games,” Adams said. “Usually whoever gets those putbacks and dunks is going to win and we were able to get more easy baskets than they were. When you score off your defense it takes a lot of pressure off your offense. We had to be aggressive. We got in the passing lanes and got out and made a lot of great plays and a lot of great passes.”
Tech owned a 29-22 halftime lead with Williams leading the way with seven points while Shannon and Warren had five each. The Red Raiders were shooting 46.2 percent from the field (12-for-26) and had an 18-10 scoring advantage in the paint but were just 2-for-11 on 3-pointers at the break. Williams and Shannon had one 3-pointer each. OU went into halftime shooting just 36.0 percent from the field and 3-for-12 on 3-pointers against the Tech defense. Santos-Silva led Tech with four rebounds in a half where the Red Raiders owned a 17-12 rebounding advantage in the first half. Tanner Groves and Gibson led OU with five points each.
The Red Raiders will now play against TCU on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Fort Worth at the Schollmaier Arena before hosting their home finale next Monday against Kansas State at the USA. Tech earned an 82-69 win over the Horned Frogs on Feb. 12 in the first matchup between the two teams.
Williams scored on Tech’s first two possessions of the second half for a 33-22 lead and 11 points individually… He was the first player in the game to get into double figures
Tech started the half on a 10-0 run to take a 39-22 lead with Arms making a layup before Warren came away with a steal and fastbreak dunk (16:20) before a runner (15:38) after Williams had started the run with his two shots… Johnson stopped the run for OU with a 3-pointer
Warren got into double figures at 11 points with a jumper that gave Tech a 41-25 lead (14:14)
Warren started a 19-0 run with a 3-pointer pushed the lead to 47-29 before an Arms 3-pointer made it 50-29 (10:42)
Shannon hit another Tech 3-pointer for a 10-0 run and 53-29 lead… Tech was 3-for-4 on 3-pointers in the half and Shannon had eight points after the basket
Santos-Silva exploded for a fastbreak dunk off an assist from Nadolny and then hit a jumper to extend the run to 15-0 and push the lead to 58-29 (7:35)
Tech led 62-29 before OU hit a 3-pointer to end a 19-0 run… The lead went to 64-32 on an Allen dunk before Hill hit a jumper
OU won the tip but had a turnover on its opening possession… Tech took a 2-0 lead scoring on its third possession with Obanor getting inside for an easy basket
Williams hit Tech’s first 3-pointer of the game for a 5-2 lead before Shannon pushed it to 7-2 with a layup
Williams would make a layup to give Tech a 9-7 lead and give him 2,001 points in his career… He led the Red Raiders with five points going into the first media timeout
Arms made his first basket of the game by driving in for a left-handed layup that gave Tech a 14-9 lead with 11 minutes until halftime… Santos-Silva pushed the lead to 16-12 with his points of the game
Williams would give Tech a 20-14 lead with a jumper with 7:02 on the clock… He had seven points and Tech was shooting 9-for-19 from the field after his basket
Shannon hit a 3-pointer for a 23-14 lead which made Tech 2-for-9 to start the game on 3-pointers… OU was 3-for-9 at the same point
Warren gave Tech a 29-21 lead with a runner in the lane with two minutes left until halftime… He was 2-for-3 from the field with five points after the shot