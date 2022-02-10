No. 9 Tech takes 70-55 loss at OU

NORMAN, Oklahoma – No. 9 Texas Tech had its three-game winning streak end in a 70-55 loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center with Umoja Gibson hitting eight 3-pointers and finishing with 30 points.
The Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) led 30-25 at halftime, but were outscored 45-25 in the second half with the Sooners (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) finishing the game 13-for-28 (46.4 percent) on 3-pointers. Tech was only 2-for-17 on 3-pointers and shot 21-for-53 (39.6 percent overall). OU finished the game shooting 48.9 percent from the field which was a season-high for an opponent against the Red Raider defense this season.
“We were chasing them the whole second half,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “That’s not the way we like to play. You have to give Oklahoma all the credit. It was a tale of two halves. They came out and responded after we outplayed them in the first half. They got the momentum and never looked back. I thought we lost some of our poise and teamwork in the second half so that was disappointing for me. We’ll need to go back and work on it. I would rather this happen now than in March. We’ll learn and move on.”
Kevin McCullar led Tech with 12 points, while Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 11 and Kevin Obanor eight. The Red Raiders were 11-for-14 from the free-throw line, including McCullar and Shannon both going 4 of 4 from the stripe. Marcus Santos-Silva led the Tech bench with seven points , while Mylik Wilson had a team-high four rebounds in 24 minutes as a reserve. Bryson Williams was limited to five points in the game to end an 11-game streak of double-figure scoring for the team’s leading scorer (13.6 ppg.) and Davion Warren had only two points in a game where he led the team with three assists.
Gibson, a senior from Waco who was averaging 12.0 ppg. this season, finished the game 8-for-11 on 3-pointers and 9 of 14 from the field to become only the second player to score over 30 on the Red Raiders this season. Elijah Harkless added 13 points with two 3-pointers, while Jordan Goldwire scored 10 points and added four assists. OU is only the fifth opponent this season to hit 10 or more 3-pointers and fourth to have 70 or more points.
“We’re going to have to get ready for TCU and play better defense,” Shannon said. “The ball stuck for us some on offense and we’ll have to do a better job attacking.”
McCullar had nine points and Shannon eight as Tech took a 30-25 lead into halftime with Arms hitting the team’s only 3-pointer of the half with 35 seconds until the break. TTU finished the first half shooting 11-for-24 and 7-for-7 at the free-throw but was only 1 of 7 on 3-pointers. McCullar scored seven of Tech’s first 11 points in the game and was 3-for-6 from the field and 3-for-3 on free throws while Shannon was 4-for-4 from the line. Arms had five points and Obanor four in the first half and Warrn led the team with three first-half assists. Gibson led OU with 13 points by going 3-for-5 on 3-pointers for OU which was 5-for-17 from beyond the arc after the opening 20 minutes.
OU finished the game with a 34-26 rebounding advantage to go along with hitting 11 more 3-pointers to overcome 18 turnovers. Tech had a 30-18 scoring advantage in the paint, but shot only 34.5 percent in the second half including going 1-for-10 from beyond the arc.
“Our guys were competitive and wanted to win, but just not in the right way tonight,” Adams said. “We’ll go back in film and show that we need to share the ball more and spread the floor. We had really good defensive effort in the first half, but in the second half it was the worst it’s been all year.”
UP NEXT
The Red Raiders return to action against TCU at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech is 14-0 at home this season coming into its first matchup of the season against the Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-4 Big 12) who are coming off a 77-73 win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday in Fort Worth.
WITH THE LOSS
Tech had a three-game winning streak end
Tech is now 29-41 all-time against Oklahoma and to 9-26 in Norman
Tech fell to 11-10 in the regular season as a top-10 team and to 21-13 when adding postseason
Tech is now 2-4 on the road in the Big 12
Tech is now 16-3 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 play when leading at halftime
KEY MOMENTS
Second Half
OU scored the opening five points of the second half to tie the game before a Santos-Silva hook shot gave Tech a 32-30 lead two minutes into the half
Shannon hit Tech’s second 3-pointer of the game and first of the second half for a 35-33 lead before Gibson hit his fourth of the game for OU
OU took a 44-37 lead with Gibson hitting back-to-back 3-pointers after a Santos-Silva layup had brought the game to 38-37… Gibson had 22 points and was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers after the shots
McCullar stopped the run with an and-one, making a tough layup and then hitting a free throw to cut OU’s lead to 44-40 with 12:45 to play
Williams hit his first basket of the game with a jumper that was assisted by Arms to make it a 48-42 game with 11:40 to play… Santos-Silva cut OU’s lead to 51-44 with another hook shot to give him six points
Obanor made a tough inside to pull to within 54-46 with 8:40 to play but then fouled on the other end to give Groves two free throws which he hit one of two for a nine-point lead
Williams connected on a layup to make it a 57-50 game with 7:17 remaining before Harkless had an and-one, 3-point play on the other end to push it back to 10
Obanor had a putback with off a miss to cut OU’s lead to 60-52 going into the final media timeout of the game
OU finished the game on a 10-3 run to secure the win
First Half
Oklahoma won the tip but missed on two attempts on its first possession… Tech opened scoring on a McCullar layup, and-one combo off an assist from Warren for a 3-2 lead
OU led 7-3 at the first media timeout (15:40) after going on a 7-0 run following Tech’s first possession… The Red Raiders were 1-for-3 from the field and had two turnovers in the opening four minutes of play
Shannon came off the bench and hit a jumper coming out of the timeout for his first basket of the game and cut OU’s lead to 7-5… Shannon would tie the game at 9-9 with a pair of free throws seven minutes into the game
McCullar gave Tech an 11-9 lead with his third basket of the game… He had seven points after the make that pushed the Red Raiders to a 6-0 run before a Gibson 3-pointer for OU on the other end
Tech went on an 10-0 run that was capped by a Wilson steal and dunk for a 21-14 lead (6:02) before a Groves 3-pointer… A jumper by an Obanor jumper for built a 19-14 lead after Arms had given Tech a 15-14 lead with a mid-range jumper and Warren pushed it to 17-14 after a Wilson steal on the in-bounds… OU had built an 14-11 lead before the 10-0 run that started with a pair of Shannon free throws
Tech led 25-20 on an Obanor dunk after Shannon gave Tech a 23-20 lead with a jumper… OU’s Gibson hit the fifth 3-pointer of the half for the Sooners to make it a two-point game
Arms hit Tech’s first 3-pointer of the first half for a 30-23 lead with 35 seconds to play until halftime… A foul on the other end gave Gibson two free throws that he made with three seconds on the clock.