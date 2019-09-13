No ‘Fooling Around’ here: Miranda Lambert sounds great with her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars girls

Vanner Records/RCA NashvilleOnce you check out Miranda Lambert’s new version of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour mates, you probably won’t mind if the entire show is one big sing-along.

Miranda starts the cover of the pop hit by guitarist Elvin Bishop, before Ashley McBryde continues the first verse. Maren Morris joins on the chorus, with rocker Elle King throwing in some soulful ad libs. Newcomers Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack get their chance to shine on the second verse.

In an interesting choice, Miranda and the gang don’t change the pronouns from the original version. In other words, they sing “I must’ve been through about a million girls, I love ‘em and I leave ‘em alone” — just like Starship’s Mickey Thomas did on the 1976 original.

“The girls on the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour can sing their a**** off,” Miranda brags. “There’s something crazy about seeing these artists with a new fire in their eyes.”

“It reignites your own flame. I’m so excited to watch them every night on tour,” she adds.

The trek kicks off tonight with a two-night stand at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

You can stream or download “Fooled Around in Fell in Love” now, plus there’s a music video of the women recording the song in the studio.

It’s a bonus cut from Miranda — one that won’t be included on her new Wildcard album, which comes out November 1.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.