No Fooling Game Show Announcer Randy West on “TV Inside-Out: Flukes, Flakes, Feuds and Felonies”

April 1, 2023 12:35AM CDT
Randy West

He loves the rocking of the bus, scrambled eggs because it’s more labor intensive and wants you to read “TV Inside-Out: Flukes, Flakes, Feuds and Felonies” Randy West from the “Wheel of Fortune-Live” national tour and much more takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

