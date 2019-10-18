No ‘Fun’ from Garth this fall, but he’s leaving you with his ‘Legacy’

ABC RadioYou won’t be having Fun with Garth Brooks this fall as planned. Instead, he’s leaving you with his Legacy for the time being.

Garth had planned to release his new record, Fun, this fall, as his current hit, “Dive Bar,” makes its way up the chart. Instead, the record’s been pushed back to early next year, so it won’t compete with his upcoming Legacy vinyl set.

The seven LP/seven CD box comes out November 1 and includes the new Triple Live — recorded on tour — plus the classic albums No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, and Fresh Horses.

“I see this as a gift,” Garth tells Billboard. “If I’m a parent and I want my kids to hear the music that I as a kid played, this is a great way to put it on vinyl and play around the house. I know that from my own childhood, the stuff that we listened to as a family probably created my best memories.”

Since the set took eight months to manufacture, there are only about 500,000 copies available.

You’ll be able to buy Legacy via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bass Pro Shops, Best Buy, Bi-Lo, Cabela’s, Costco, Cracker Barrel, Dollar General, Fry’s Food, FYE, and Winn-Dixie, but not at Target or Walmart, partially because of the limited stock.

The price ranges from about $50 to $75, depending on which version you choose.

