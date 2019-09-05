No more “Day Drinking?” Little Big Town is “Over Drinking” with new single

Capitol NashvilleLittle Big Town was “Day Drinking” in their #2 hit from 2014, but now they’re “Over Drinking” on their latest single.

Karen Fairchild takes the lead on the new track, which is one of the most traditional-sounding country songs the band has ever recorded.

“I’m over drinking, over you/I’m done with bottles of chasing the blues,” she sings. “I’ll still go out with the boys and knock back a few/But I’m over drinking, over you.”

“Over Drinking” is the lead single from the forthcoming ninth album by LBT, which the foursome produced themselves. It’s the first new music from the six-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year since “The Daughters,” which came out in April.

You’ll be able to stream or download “Over Drinking” on Monday.

