      Weather Alert

No More Elvis-Themed Weddings

Jun 2, 2022 @ 9:06am

Las Vegas chapels that use Elvis Presley’s likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels.  The licensing company that controls the name and image of “The King” is ordering Vegas chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed ceremonies, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.  Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters in early May to multiple chapels.  With Elvis so closely tied to Vegas’ wedding industry, some say the move could kill their business.  The city’s wedding industry generates $2 billion a year, and officials say Elvis-themed weddings represent “a significant number” of the ceremonies performed.

 

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock

Recently Played

Thursday, June 2nd, 2022
You May Also Like
Craig Morgan will take the stage as part of PBS’ National Memorial Day Concert
Gomez Named Lubbock HS Baseball Coach
Jimmie Allen trades verses with Jennifer Lopez on a remixed “On My Way,” the latest Tulip Drive release
Fans Shocked At Winnie The Pooh Horror Movie Tease
Luke Combs never planned to duet with Miranda Lambert, but the song was “too good not to do it”
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On