No you’re not just “Tipsy,” Shaboozey may have the song of the summer

When Shaboozey stepped out in front of the CMA Fest crowd earlier this month in Nashville, it was a night filled with firsts.

“It’s my first CMA Fest,” he explained backstage beforehand. “I’m so excited to perform on the main stage at Nissan Stadium. This will be my first ever stadium, and I’m super excited to just be out there and singing my songs.”

Of course, the main tune in question is his smash hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” one that could very well turn out to win the coveted honorary title of song of the summer.

“If you check out the video, it’s one take of us just having fun,” Shaboozey says. “And I feel like every time you hear that song, you just know it’s just a time just to have fun and let loose.”

“So I would love it for it to be the song of the summer, you know?” he continues. “If that’s the case, it’s gonna be a good summer.”

You can check out Shaboozey’s CMA Fest debut next Tuesday, June 25, starting at 8 p.m. ET, when the annual special premieres on ABC.

