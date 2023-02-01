Nobody Trashes Tennessee — especially not Chris Janson

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Chris Janson‘s now officially a spokesmodel. He’s not hawking a product, however, he’s speaking out for perhaps his favorite cause: protecting the outdoors.

The Missouri native is the new face of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s litter prevention campaign, known as Nobody Trashes Tennessee. Chris has made the Volunteer State his home since 2004.

“One of my greatest conservation goals is getting kids out of their houses, off their devices and into the great outdoors,” he says. “Litter on our roads, waterways and woods affects their ability to enjoy nature.”

“It affects all Tennesseans and endangers wildlife,” he continues. “I want to do my part to ensure our state’s natural resources are thriving for future generations and I am excited to … work together towards a litter-free state.”

Tennesseans and those passing through should soon start to see Chris in outdoor advertising, public service announcements and more. Find out more at NobodyTrashesTennessee.com.

