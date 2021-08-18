Noel Paul Stookey talks “Just Causes” from the Peter Paul and Mary alumnus Peter Paul and Mary’s Noel Paul Stookey takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut to talk about his album “Just Causes”. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Singer Noel Paul Stookey Goes Beyond The Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Artist Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Just Causes Lubbock Musician Noel Paul Stookey Peter Paul and Mary Sean Dillon Singer Social Texas Writer