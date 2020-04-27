Nominate Your Teacher!

      Breaking News
Apr 27, 2020 @ 12:42pm

With students not on campuses, teachers are thinking outside the box and do amazing work in teaching remotely. From teacher “parades” to the use of video classes, teaching continues! And Mrs Baird’s Bread wants to give them the recognition they deserve! If you have a teacher that you would like to recognize for their above and beyond efforts go and make your nomination today!

All students who nominate a winning teacher receive a 50 dollar VISA card from Mrs Baird’s!

Make your nominations HERE

Teachers On The Rise is sponsored by United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread, The Texas Tech Club and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.

