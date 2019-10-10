      Weather Alert

North Carolina Town Banned From Doing Laundry

Oct 10, 2019 @ 11:17am
Flat Lay including fashionable fall staples

A North Carolina town has been banned from doing laundry for the next five days.

Officials in Surf City, NC enacted the voluntary ban earlier this week while the city flushes excess iron from its water lines.

While the water is safe to drink, the high iron content can discolor the water – and your clothing.  Residents can resume washing their clothes on Friday.

Would you consider a laundry ban a hassle or a relief?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts