North Carolina Town Banned From Doing Laundry

A North Carolina town has been banned from doing laundry for the next five days.

Officials in Surf City, NC enacted the voluntary ban earlier this week while the city flushes excess iron from its water lines.

While the water is safe to drink, the high iron content can discolor the water – and your clothing. Residents can resume washing their clothes on Friday.

Would you consider a laundry ban a hassle or a relief?