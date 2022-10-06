“Not bad for a girl goin’ nowhere”: Ashley McBryde invited to join the Grand Ole Opry

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde is set to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. She got a surprise invitation to join the hallowed institution from Garth Brooks in the middle of an in-studio appearance on CBS Mornings.

Ashley was in the studio to promote her new album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, when Garth showed up on the screen at the end of her interview, dialing in live from the Opry stage.

“I’m here for a proposal,” Garth said.

“You’re already married!” show co-host Gayle King joked from off-camera.

But it wasn’t that kind of proposal that Garth — an Opry member since 1990 — had in mind. “I am, but this is part of a family that keeps growing,” he continued before officially popping the question.

Garth was a little emotional as he spoke, and Ashley fought back tears as she gave her response. “It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life,” she replied.

“I’ve always said I will earn it, and this is a pretty surreal moment,” she reflected. But there was one more surprise for Ashley: When she turned around to look at her team, who all knew the surprise was coming, she saw her mom standing there.

“Now I’m gonna ugly cry on TV. That is my mother!” the singer said. “She’s gonna cry too, just so you know.” And she did: As her mom came out and gave her a hug, the pair were both weeping with joy.

Ashley will be formally inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in a ceremony on a yet-to-be-announced date.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.