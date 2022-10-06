96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Not bad for a girl goin’ nowhere”: Ashley McBryde invited to join the Grand Ole Opry

October 6, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Share
“Not bad for a girl goin’ nowhere”: Ashley McBryde invited to join the Grand Ole Opry

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde is set to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. She got a surprise invitation to join the hallowed institution from Garth Brooks in the middle of an in-studio appearance on CBS Mornings.

Ashley was in the studio to promote her new album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, when Garth showed up on the screen at the end of her interview, dialing in live from the Opry stage.

“I’m here for a proposal,” Garth said.

“You’re already married!” show co-host Gayle King joked from off-camera.

But it wasn’t that kind of proposal that Garth — an Opry member since 1990 — had in mind. “I am, but this is part of a family that keeps growing,” he continued before officially popping the question.

Garth was a little emotional as he spoke, and Ashley fought back tears as she gave her response. “It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life,” she replied.

“I’ve always said I will earn it, and this is a pretty surreal moment,” she reflected. But there was one more surprise for Ashley: When she turned around to look at her team, who all knew the surprise was coming, she saw her mom standing there.

“Now I’m gonna ugly cry on TV. That is my mother!” the singer said. “She’s gonna cry too, just so you know.” And she did: As her mom came out and gave her a hug, the pair were both weeping with joy.

Ashley will be formally inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in a ceremony on a yet-to-be-announced date.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
6:59pm
No BodyBlake Shelton
6:55pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:52pm
Got What I GotJason Aldean
6:45pm
Wanna Be That SongBrett Eldredge
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Thomas Rhett Is Overcoming His Fear of Horses
2

Fall 2022 Cash Contest Rules
3

It's National Vodka Day and Toddi Cocktails Co-Founders Join Jeff Mudflap and Colleen!
4

Nashville notes: Tyler Hubbard’s new music video and Tanya Tucker’s ‘Monarch’ guest spot
5

Carly Pearce Shares A Sweet Tribute To Her Mom

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts