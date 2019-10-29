Not “Too Late”: Cole Swindell hits #1 with “Love You Too Late”

ABC/Image Group LACole Swindell finds himself back in a familiar place as he reaches the #1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his current single, “Love You Too Late.”

This marks Cole’s 9th number-one single as an artist and 11th single as a songwriter. The song, which Cole wrote with Michael Carter and Brandon Kinney,follows previous chart-topper and 2019 Grammy nominated hit “Break Up in the End.”

“’Love You Too Late’ reaching #1 means the world to me because I wrote this one with two of my best friends and favorite songwriters in the world. Michael, Brandon and I started out writing songs together several years ago, so it’s very special to have our first No. 1 together,” Cole says. “Thank you to country radio, the fans and my [Warner Music Nashville] family for always believing in me and my songs.”

Cole has also reached #1 with singles “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory” and more. He started his career scoring cuts by other artists including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett.

Cole’s one of the opening acts on Luke’s annual Farm Tour that concludes tomorrow at MC Farms in Louisburg, Kansas. Cole continues with his own solo tour dates through the end of the year.

