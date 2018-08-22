Note To Self; There Is ALWAYS A CAMERA! By Kelli D'Angelo | Aug 22, 2018 @ 11:22 AM Check out the gentleman just behind President Trump’s left shoulder. This is a good reminder lesson for us all. Cameras are everywhere. Always. alwayscameracaughcheweverywhereLCUManrallysecuritySPCollegeTTUWBU SHARE RELATED CONTENT How Do You Handle School Drop Off Line VIOLATORS? OOOOOOO-Marosa! What Have You Done?!?! When You Were A Kid, Did You Love Or Dread Back To School? Should This Bridge Pusher Be Arrested? WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO! A Coach Wonders Why We Clean Before House Cleaners Come Over Holy MOOOO-Ly! Cows Catch Crook!