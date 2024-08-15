96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Now loading: Keith + Lainey’s “Go Home W U” music video

August 15, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Capitol Records Nashville

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson have rolled out their “Go Home W U” music video.

The slightly trippy visualizer opens with Keith singing in a bar and clips of Lainey’s recent CMA Fest performance, broadcast through a retro television set. Halfway through, Keith zaps out and teleports from the bar to the CMA Fest stage with Lainey, leaving a bar customer befuddled about how that happened. 

The onstage clips were recorded at the 2024 CMA Fest in June.

You can watch the full music video now on YouTube.

“Go Home W U” is currently #17 and ascending the country charts.

You can find it on Keith’s forthcoming new album, High, which arrives Sept. 20 and is available for preorder and presave now.

