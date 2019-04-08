Now That’s The Spirit

Getting called into the principal’s office would make any middle school student nervous, but the principal of Springton Lake Middle School in Media, Pennsylvania, had an unexpected surprise for one young girl.

The principal asked the girl about a library book she had taken out but never returned. The nervous girl explained that she had left the book on an airplane and it was gone.

That’s when the principal shocked her and pulled the book out of his desk drawer. He explained that a Spirit Airlines flight attendant found the book and shipped it back to the school, along with a note telling the long journey the book took to make it back home and a request that the student be forgiven.