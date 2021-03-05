NTSA Has Issued Two Recalls
The NTSA has issued two recalls on around 442,000 tires made by Cooper but sold under several brand and store names.
The tires have sidewall defects that could cause the tire to completely tear apart. Over 430,000 tires have the potential to tear up meaning serious or even deadly risk for over 100,000 vehicles currently on the road.
Cooper Tire isn’t contacting those who own the tires until March 25th. I know you don’t want to risk anything by waiting for an official recall that’s 3 weeks away, so please call Cooper Tire customer service at 1-800-854-6288 (note recall number 178) if you have you own the following tires:
- Big O Bigfoot
- Cooper Discoverer
- Cooper Evolution
- Discount Tire Discoverer
- Hercules Terra Trac
- Les Schwab Back Country QS3 Touring
- Les Schwab Back Country QS4 All Terrain
- Mastercraft Courser
- Mickey Deegan 38
- Pep Boys Adventurer
- TBC Multi-Mile Wide Country XTX Sport
- Cooper says that the tires will be replaced by a dealer, free of charge. But, wait there’s more. If you own any of the 12,000 Cooper CS5 Grand Touring or Mastercraft LSR Grand Touring tires, call a dealership for inspection and potential replacement. If you missed any details, go to nhtsa.gov for the Cooper Tire recalls.