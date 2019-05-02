Number of Arrests Made: Stagecoach Music Festival vs. Coachella Music Festival
By Kris Mason
|
May 2, 2019 @ 2:54 PM
Hip hillbilly’s vs. hip hipsters.  Who wins?

Last week’s Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California beat out the Coachella Music and Arts Festival — in the number of arrests.

Coachella, the rock and pop festival that took place the two weekends before at the same venue, only saw 100 arrests on each weekend as compared to 142 arrests on the weekend of Stagecoach.

Here’s what the little farts were doing:

  • 101 drug and alcohol arrests
  • 37 false I.D. arrests
  • 4 other

Coachella had Stagecoach beat in one area–drug possession for sales.  Little farts.

 

