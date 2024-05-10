Oath of Office for New City Council Members and Municipal Court Judge to be Held Tuesday, May 14

The City of Lubbock will host the Oath of Office for the newly elected members of the Lubbock City Council and Municipal Court Judge at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. The ceremony will take place in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower, located at 1314 Avenue K. Parking will be available in the parking garage to the south of Citizens Tower.

Those taking the Oath of Office are as follows:

David Glasheen – City Council District 3

Brayden Rose – City Council District 4

Tim Collins – City Council District 6

Jorge Hernández – Municipal Court Judge

The Lubbock City Council will first canvass the votes from the May 4 Municipal Elections during the regular Council meeting scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. Outgoing members on the Lubbock City Council will also be recognized at the regular meeting. The City Council will adjourn at the conclusion of the regular meeting, and after a break, the new members will take the Oath of Office at 5:00 p.m.

The Lubbock City Council will also call for a runoff election for Mayor and Council Member District 2, which will take place on Saturday, June 15. Early voting for the runoff election will be from June 3-11.