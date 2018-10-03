October Creature Features!

Scary movies are the best movies. Since this is the month of dark weird things happening at the witching hour, I’d though I’d give you some recommendations on scary movies. Really scary movies. Some are new and some are old but ALL are good. These are all movies I have personally watched at least once and liked. I did not see some list online for the best scary movies of all time. It takes a lot to impress me in regards to scary movies. Simply because it’s all been done before. There is no such thing as shock value anymore. Thank goodness. Now that shock value has had it’s day, it’s time to get back to creativity. That said, all horror movies have a template to follow. It keeps the order of things. Like the cliche shadow that moves across the wall, mirrors breaking, ghosts, a little shock factor and so on and so forth. What I look for is how the writer/director can capture all of the “necessities” in a unique way. A way that no one else has done. I assume that is very difficult to do. Your list of creepy October movies to help you sleep at night! Hope you went to church this week.

Warning: These movies are for grown up’s so don’t be like my mom and let your kid watch any of the movies! They might turn out like me.

1. Hereditary

Rated: R

Starring: Milly Shapiro,Alex Wolff, Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne

I watched Hereditary Monday night (10/01/18). It was all of the things I described and more. Great movie. If you like movies with huge anticipation build up, this one has it. Full of seances, spirits and weird kids, Hereditary is the perfect formula for a horror film. This movie will make you wonder if it’s actually something evil doing this to the family or someone IN the family.

2. The Exorcist

Rated: R

Starring: Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, Max Von Sydow, Jason Miller

If you have not seen the original The Exorcist and still call yourself a horror movie fan, you should reconsider your title. This is 100% my opinion but forget Hitchcock, Barker and Craven. William Friedkin is THE horror movie man and all it took was one movie. The Exorcist in my opinion is the best horror movie of all time. Nothing really even comes close. If you do take my advice and watch this movie, be sure to watch the remastered version. It’s the same movie only a few added scenes and some small freaky inserts that will haunt you into the after life.

3. Lords of Salem

Rated: R

Starring: Sheri Moon-Zombie, Meg Foster, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace

I like Rob Zombie movies because they are different. EXTREMELY different. This twisted imaginative film is a story about a local radio personality (Sheri Moon-Zombie) who receives a record in the mail. Not so out of the ordinary for radio station. However, this record is different. It’s a sinister sound that was created for one purpose. To summon Satan’s daughter. I’m serious. Lords of Salem is a very out of the ordinary horror flick. Whats especially out of the ordinary is a fact that a radio personality has a really nice apartment in this movie. Now THAT is movie magic!

4. Babadook

Rated: R

Starring: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Daniel Henshaw

Babadook is a weird movie about a demon character in an evil children’s book that is summoned and comes to life. That’s what I could gather. I do not like the character that Noah Wiseman plays. At all. He is an annoying, spoiled brat that has some very serious issues. I like watching movies with a character that I love to hate. Oh, and in this horror film the monster becomes the family pet. Which is weird too. I can dig it!

5. Veronica

Rated: R

Starring: Sandra Escacena, Laticia Dolera, Ivan Chavero, Chema Adeva

I haven’t watched this movie a second time but I need to. As a matter of fact, I’ll probably do that tonight. With my bible in hand. Veronica is inspired by the true story of a woman that was said to be possessed in Spain. I know alllll about this story, but not really. I was fixated on finding the actual information on this movie. It was based on the police report and I spent days trying to find it. Looking up records in Spain, researched Spanish websites and all kinds of stuff. All I could find was a very vague, small portion of the police report. Either it doesn’t exist or someone doesn’t want us to find it. It’s this very story that makes this movie so fascinating. Look into the real story then watch the movie. You’ll dig it.

6. Housebound

Rated: R

Starring: Morgana O’Reilly, Rima Te Wiata, Glenn-Paul Waru, Cameron Rhodes

I have to include a genius comedy/horror mash-up. Housebound is cool. The trailer does exactly what a movie trailer should do. NOT show all of the good stuff. This movie is unpredictable, scary and has a ton of moments that had me LOL-ing!!!! I said that sarcastically in the voice of a 21 year old college kid but really, I laughed out loud a lot. Check it out.

7. Blair Witch Project

Rated: R

Starring: Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, Micheal C. Williams

You may be thinking this movie is washed up and not scary anymore. You are sort of right. It is washed up. It may be washed up but it’s still scary. In it’s time, The Blair Witch Project was the biggest movie in theaters. It was HUGE! Made a ton of money and killed it at the box office. The marketing behind this movie was genius. Hype, trailers and rumors had everyone thinking that this could be real footage! They used a great angle to promote this movie, tricked us all and it worked!

8. Split

Rated: R

Starring:James McAvoy, Anya Taylor Joy, M. Night Shyamalan, Betty Buckley

Special guest: I don’t want to tell you who this is. Just watch the movie.

I recently watched Split for the first time and I expected it to be good. I did not expect it to be as good as it was. James McAvoy is one HELL of an actor and he proves it once again with this one. McAvoy plays the role of a man that has multiple personalities. That are all fighting to reach one goal. A creation if you will and this creation is evil beyond our wildest dreams. The writing/directing is exceptional in Split but it’s McAvoy that makes this movie.

9. The Cell

Rated: R

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Vincent DeOnofrio, Vince Vaughn, Marian-Jean Babtiste

Vincent DeOnofrio is the scariest thing to hit the big screen since this movie. The way he captures the unnatural movements of this extremely mysterious and evil character that he plays is unbelievable. The Cell was released 18 years ago! That is crazy to me considering the fact that this means my 20 year high school reunion is coming up. Anyway, this movie captures the evil, wealth and mystery of evil itself. A crazy horror/Sci-Fi film that is very strange. The Cell is a movie that will leave a very unsettling feeling inside. Most good scary movies will do that. But this one leaves you with that same feeling without really knowing why. The Cell is what bad dreams are made of.

10. The Cabin In The Woods

Rated: R

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Conolly, Richard Jenkins, Bradley Whitford

Finally, we come to another mash-up film. However, The Cabin In The Woods goes a step further. Comedy, horror and Sci-Fi all rolled into one movie. It goes the “big brother” route with murders and ghosts and zombies and everything in between. Watch it and you’ll see what I mean.

I am not a Satanist I swear. I am a Christian and will never be ashamed of that. However, I am fascinated with the dark side of things. I would like to say “and I can’t help it” at this very moment but that would be a lie. Enjoy the creepiness of the movies but don’t let evil latch on to you via your high definition television.

Love, Peace and Popcorn Grease.

