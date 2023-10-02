October First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center and Performance by The Eddie Beethoven Band

The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, October 6, 2023. First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants, and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

Friday, October 6, 2023

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

1801 Crickets Avenue

Performance by the Eddie Beethoven Band from 6:30 – 8:30 pm

FREE admission

Refreshments will be available.

Please note that no outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.

The Buddy Holly Center’s featured exhibition is Celebración. Celebración is an annual exhibition of artwork that explores the history and meaning behind the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. This exhibit includes works from local and regional artists. Artists are challenged to create an expression of their interpretation of Día de los Muertos, by honoring departed ancestors, friends and family. Artists are not limited by choice of media or content, but are asked to focus on the unified theme of Mexico’s centuries-old ritual of commemorating the death of a loved one.

A vibrant cultural celebration, Day of the Dead blends the Catholic traditions of All Saints’ Day (November 1st) and All Souls’ Day (November 2nd) with pre-Columbian concepts of death that have been a part of Mexican society since Aztec times. The celebration can be traced to the Aztecs who celebrated a ritual day dedicated to children and the dead. The ritual was presided over by the goddess Mictecacihuatl (“Lady of the Dead”). Recent traditional Día de los Muertos festivities take place on November 1st and 2nd, and are a time of remembrance, reunion and feasting. Many families create ofrendas, memorials that honor a special person, and prepare the favorite food and drink of the deceased.

Over 40 artists contributed to this year’s exhibition, making it one that you will not want to miss. Celebración will be in the Fine Arts Gallery from September 29 – November 12.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, as a program of LHUCA, visit www.ffat.org.

