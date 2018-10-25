Oglesby to be Inducted into Texas Track Coaches Hall of Fame

The late Corky Oglesby will be inducted into the Texas TFCA Hall of Fame on Jan. 11 in Grapevine.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Track and Field Coaches Association announced Thursday that the late Corky Oglesby will be inducted into its Hall of Fame this upcoming January.

Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Wes Kittley, for whom Oglesby campaigned to be his successor at Tech, expressed his joy upon hearing of the induction.

“What a great honor for my good friend Corky,” Kittley said. “He left such a legacy at Texas Tech, but his coaching also made an impact on the whole State of Texas.”

Kittley recalled meeting Oglesby when he was the head coach at Abilene Christian.

“I would come to Tech because Corky always hosted good meets,” said Kittley. “I just became friends with him. He always treated me with great respect.”A Le

Oglesby, who passed away on Nov. 19, 2017, following a battle with cancer, was a legend in the Texas track and field community as he served 20 years (1975-95) as head coach of the Red Raiders, the longest tenure for a track coach in school history. He remained active in the sport through the remainder of his life, serving as a meet official for several of the top events throughout the country each year.

A Legend:

Oglesby’s list of successful athletes at Tech included 32 All-Americans, 11 Southwest Conference outdoor champions and seven SWC indoor individual champions. To this date, Oglesby coached 12 individuals that still own Tech all-time records, including nine outdoor track and field school records.

In all, Oglesby served nearly 50 years in some capacity within Texas Tech Athletics. For his years of service and dedication, he was inducted in 2014 to the Texas Tech Hall of Honor, which is reserved for those who make outstanding contributions to Texas Tech Athletics.

The Texas Track and Field Coaches Association will host its Hall of Fame ceremony on Jan. 11 at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine.

—TECH—

Jeremy O’Brien