96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Old but new: Zac Brown Band’s dropping a very special remix

February 14, 2024 2:30PM CST
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Zac Brown Band has dug up an unreleased track for fans.

“Beautiful Drug,” which appeared on the group’s 2015 album, JEKYLL + HIDE, will receive the remix treatment courtesy of the late DJ Avicii, and it’s coming Friday.

“This has been in the vault for a long time. Before Avicii’s passing, he and I worked on a song called ‘Broken Arrows’ and in return, he promised to do a remix on one of my songs. So we have ‘Beautiful Drug,’ the Avicii version of that, coming out,” Zac shares with fans via an Instagram video.

“It’s very special to us,” he adds. “So be sure to check it out on February 16, I hope you dig it.” 

“Beautiful Drug (feat. Avicii)” is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

WavesLuke Bryan
6:59pm
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
6:55pm
Singles You UpJordan Davis
6:52pm
Man Made A BarMorgan Wallen
6:45pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chris Young Reveals Bruises On Back After Being Shoved By Law Enforcement Officer:
2

Toby Keith Loses Fight to Cancer - Tributes Continue
3

Toby Keith's Final Interview
4

Binge Watching with Chris Woolsey February 2024 Edition
5

Give Kids a Smile: Dental Health Fair at Science Spectrum February 3