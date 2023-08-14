96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Old Dominion announces 18-song album, ‘Memory Lane’

August 14, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

After releasing a four-song sampler and eight-song EP earlier this year, Old Dominion has announced their long-awaited full-length album, Memory Lane, slated to arrive October 6.

“We always knew this was going to be a full album, but we wanted to give our fans the opportunity to absorb it completely,” says lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey.

“Over the years, we’ve developed a conversation with fans, bad days, big moments, I’d like to think our songs make both better. We wanted to make an album that takes our songs and looks a little deeper into what happens between two people,” he adds. “Just because it’s deep, though, it doesn’t mean the music can’t feel good.”

The project will also feature a collaboration with Megan Moroney (“Can’t Break Up Now”) and Blake Shelton (“Ain’t Got A Worry”). The former track will be out on Friday, August 18.

Memory Lane is available for presave and preorder now.

Here’s the full track list for Memory Lane:

“Stay Drunk”
“A Million Things”
“Memory Lane”
“Different About You”
“Can’t Break Up Now” with Megan Moroney
“I Should Have Married You”
“Both Sides of the Bed”
“How Good Is That”
“Some Horses”
“Easy To Miss”
“Sleep Without Drinking”
“Beautiful Sky”
“Love Drunk and Happy”
“Aint Got A Worry”
“Easier Said With Rum”
“Hot Again”
“Freedom Like You”
“Ain’t Got A Worry” with Blake Shelton

