      Weather Alert

Old Dominion debuts at #1 with self-titled third album

Nov 4, 2019 @ 3:36pm

RCA NashvilleOld Dominion‘s self-titled third album debuts at the top of the country albums chart this week.

The five-man band co-produced the record themselves, alongside longtime collaborator Shane McAnally. The album features the debut chart-topping single, “Make It Sweet,” as well what’s likely to be their next number one, the top-five hit, “One Man Band.”

On Tuesday, November 12, the reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year is set to play Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which starts at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. The next day, Old Dominion will perform on the CMA Awards, which air at 8 p.m. ET November 13 on ABC. This Thursday, they’ll also stop by NBC’s Today show.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Team KLLL
National Dive Bar Day
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts