Old Dominion debuts at #1 with self-titled third album

RCA NashvilleOld Dominion‘s self-titled third album debuts at the top of the country albums chart this week.

The five-man band co-produced the record themselves, alongside longtime collaborator Shane McAnally. The album features the debut chart-topping single, “Make It Sweet,” as well what’s likely to be their next number one, the top-five hit, “One Man Band.”

On Tuesday, November 12, the reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year is set to play Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which starts at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. The next day, Old Dominion will perform on the CMA Awards, which air at 8 p.m. ET November 13 on ABC. This Thursday, they’ll also stop by NBC’s Today show.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.