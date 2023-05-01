96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Old Dominion extends No Bad Vibes tour

May 1, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

More dates have been added to Old Dominion‘s ongoing No Bad Vibes tour. 

The new multiple-city leg kicks off September 7 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before concluding in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 15. 

Tyler HubbardKip MooreChase RiceNiko MoonPriscilla BlockJameson RodgersKylie Morgan and Adam Doleac will open on select dates. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. local time on Old Dominion’s website. American Express card members can access presale tickets from Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday, May 4, at 10 p.m. local time.

To view the complete tour schedule and for more information, visit Old Dominion’s Instagram.

Old Dominion’s single “Memory Lane” is currently number 14 and rising on the country charts. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

