Old Dominion invites fans to a house party before their Sunday show

RCA NashvilleHow’d you like to hang out at a house party with Old Dominion? Some lucky fans in Maryland will get that chance this weekend, thanks to a special video shoot the band is cooking up.

“If you happen to be in Maryland, we have something fun we’re planning before our show this Sunday in Columbia,” the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year announced Wednesday on social media.

For your chance to attend, you just need to fill out a short online form, be in the area and be available during the day, and write a short anecdote about why you love OD.

In addition to the Sunday concert at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, the Make It Sweet Tour also stops in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania and Charlotte, North Carolina this week.

The band’s self-titled third album arrives October 25, featuring their current hit, “One Man Band.”

