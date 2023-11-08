96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Old Dominion is keeping things fresh as a band

November 8, 2023 1:45PM CST
Share
ABC

As reigning Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion readies to step into Country Music’s Biggest Night, lead singer Matthew Ramsey shares how the band keeps things interesting every year. 

“The music keeps it fresh for us. Just the excitement that we have around creating new music and performing it and touring and all of that. You know, if we were sort of complacent and not doing that, this wouldn’t really mean as much to us,” Matthew tells ABC Audio.

“This is like a sign that we’re doing the right things and we’re making the right choices musically and professionally,” he adds.

In addition to being Vocal Group and Musical Event of the Year nominees, Old Dominion will team with Megan Moroney to perform their latest single, “Can’t Break Up Now.”

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
4:06pm
Real Good ManTim Mcgraw
4:02pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard & Keith Urban
4:00pm
Crazy GirlEli Young Band
3:56pm
I Can Feel ItKane Brown
3:54pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
2

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
3

Tasting History: Max Miller's Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook
4

Revealing the Dark Secrets: Chris Alexander on Corman's Poe Legacy
5

From Pasture to Plate: Elizabeth Poett's Ranch Table Chronicles