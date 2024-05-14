96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Old Dominion, Jackson Dean, Josh Turner + more added to CMA Fest lineup

May 14, 2024 12:30PM CDT
More of your favorite country stars will be performing at this year’s CMA Fest.

Old Dominion has been added to the main stage lineup at Nissan Stadium, joining Luke BryanKeith UrbanThomas RhettLainey WilsonKelsea BalleriniJelly RollJon PardiBrothers OsborneCarly PearceJordan DavisCody JohnsonParker McCollumHARDYAshley McBrydeMegan Moroney and Bailey Zimmerman, among others.

Opening the main stage shows are Josh Turner, Terri Clark, Craig Morgan and Gretchen Wilson.

Additionally, Jackson Dean, Shaboozey and Brittney Spencer will deliver special performances from Nissan Stadium, and newcomers Zach TopDylan MarloweTanner Adell, Chapel Hart, Wyatt Flores, Dylan GossettDasha and Puddin (K. Michelle) will sing on the Platform Stage inside the stadium. 

But wait, that’s not all.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Redneck Woman,” Gretchen will take the CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X for a special Q&A discussing her hit and career. Other previously announced stars set for a conversation at the CMA Close Up Stage include Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett and Cody Johnson. 

CMA Fest runs June 6-9 in Music City. Tickets and the full festival schedule are available now at cmafest.com.

