Old Dominion loves their bar Odie’s so much they might be there “most of the time”

The guys of Old Dominion love their soon-to-open bar Odie’s so much that they might stay there for longer than a visit.

“I feel like Trevor [Rosen]’s probably going to live there,” frontman Matthew Ramsey tells ABC Audio in jest.

“Yeah. I really lobbied for having a place that I could stay there,” says Trevor. “Didn’t happen, but the green room does have some of the amenities that might allow me to be there most of the time.”

As Odie’s readies for its opening, Matthew says the band’s proud of what they’re building, likening it to writing and recording new music.

“We are honestly trying to build it as a place that we would want to be. There [are] a lot of ways you can approach something like this. But whenever we make music, we’re trying to make music that we like, and that has worked well for us, so we’re trying to do the same with the bar,” he says.

While an official opening date hasn’t been revealed yet, an initial announcement video shared that Odie’s is slated for a summer 2024 opening.

You can follow Odie’s on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest news, including the official opening details when they’re announced.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion is approaching the top 40 of the country charts with “Coming Home,” the lead single from their forthcoming sixth album.

