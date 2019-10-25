Old Dominion reveals why the cover of their new album is a minor miracle

RCA NashvilleOld Dominion‘s long-awaited third album arrives today and it’s unique for one pretty rare reason — it’s the first one to feature a photo of the five-man band on the cover.

The reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year is so proud of the record, they self-titled it. They also decided it’s time they bit the bullet and did a proper photo shoot.

But things went wrong.

“We hire a photographer and we spend an ungodly amount of money on a photo shoot that is terrible,” Matthew Ramsey explains. “And we hated every [shot].”

“We’re like, “This is why we’re not on the cover, because we look like idiots. We’re trying to look cool, [and] this is stupid.”

But then things started to go REALLY right.

“We’re backstage at a show in this quirky little dressing room,” Matthew recalls. “And we have to film a video for our friend Josh Osborne, who won a big songwriting award. And we all think it would be funny to cram on this little couch in this dressing room.”

“And we sit down on this couch and we look at the ridiculous situation that we’re in. And Trevor [Rosen] goes, ‘Hey, snap a picture real quick,’” Matthew adds. “And we took a picture and that’s the album cover.”

Miraculously, the unaltered photo contains a myriad of “Easter Eggs” that tie into OD’s history.

“That’s what is amazing about it….” Matthew goes on. “There are elements in that room that can tie into old albums, they can tie into the songs on on this album. It is weird how we didn’t touch thing. We just sat on that couch and took the picture.”

Ultimately, OD bought both the couch and the painting above it, and plan to take them on tour.

