Old Dominion unveils ‘Memory Lane’ EP cover + track list

June 5, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Old Dominion has revealed the cover art and track list for their upcoming Memory Lane EP.

Due out June 23, the eight-track project features three as-yet-unreleased songs, including “Some Horses,” which fans can hear a snippet of on Twitter. 

Earlier in January, Old Dominion dropped their four-song Memory Lane (Sampler). The title track serves as their current single, and is number eight and rising on the country charts.

Here’s the track list for Old Dominion’s Memory Lane EP:

1. “I Should Have Married You”
2. “Memory Lane
3. “Some Horses”
4. “Ain’t Got A Worry”
5. “Love Drunk And Happy”
6. “Easier Said With Rum”
7. “How Good Is That”
8. “Freedom Like You”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

