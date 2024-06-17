96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Old Dominion’s “Coming Home” with new single

June 17, 2024 11:40AM CDT
Share
ABC

Old Dominion has announced their new single, “Coming Home.”

The track will arrive Friday, June 28, and will be the first preview of their follow-up to 2023’s Memory Lane.

Old Dominion shared the news on social media alongside the single’s vintage cover art showing a couple kissing.

Old Dominion’s latest singles include the Megan Moroney-assisted “Can’t Break Up Now” and chart-topping “Memory Lane,” both from Memory Lane.

“Coming Home” is available for presave now.

To catch Old Dominion on tour this summer, head to weareolddominion.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Had Some HelpPost Malone & Morgan Wallen
2:50am
One BeerHardy
2:47am
Watching YouRodney Atkins
2:43am
Cowboy SongsGeorge Birge
2:40am
Lights Come OnJason Aldean
2:37am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”
2

LSU Student Going On Summer Tour With His Uncle, Country Music Superstar Tim McGraw
3

Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Open Up About IVF Journey
4

Granger Smith's Wife Amber Shares Tribute to Son River 5 Years After He Drowned in Family Pool
5

Lubbock ISD: Middle School STEM Challenge Race Finale Tomorrow