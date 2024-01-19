96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen is confident “Can’t Break Up Now” will resonate with fans

January 19, 2024 5:00AM CST
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

When it comes to rolling out songs, Old Dominion is always on the lookout for relatable tunes with “something that hasn’t quite been said.”

So, when it came to their new single, “Can’t Break Up Now,” the reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year knew they had a gem in their hands.

“It’s that point in a relationship where you’re trying to measure if it’s worth it to try to make the relationship work. You put in all this work and you have all this history and you still love each other,” Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen tells ABC Audio of the song’s narrative.

“It’s like, ‘Do I really want to start that over with somebody new? Can we make this work?’” he explains. “I think a lot of people get to that point at some point. So, yeah, I think a lot of people can relate to it.”

The Megan Moroney-assisted “Can’t Break Up Now” is #28 and ascending the country charts. You can find it on Old Dominion’s latest album, Memory Lane.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

100% TexanKevin Fowler
5:03pm
She Got The Best Of MeLuke Combs
5:00pm
Hard To ForgetSam Hunt
4:57pm
UnforgettableThomas Rhett
4:54pm
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
4:51pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Jon Pardi & Wife Summer Are Expecting Baby No. 2
3

Broadway Brilliance: Gaby Albo Unveils 'On Your Feet!' Secrets
4

From the Huddle to Success: Jerry Kramer's 'Run to Win' Revealed
5

Lea Thompson: From Flux Capacitors to Detective Mysteries