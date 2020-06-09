Ole Red Orlando to open on June 19
ABC/Image Group LABlake Shelton‘s Ole Red Orlando location has set an opening date.
The restaurant chain named after Blake’s hit “Ole Red” will open its doors in Orlando’s ICON Park on June 19, one day after Blake’s birthday.
The two-story building features staging and production capabilities for live shows, along with three bars and indoor and outdoor areas designated for private events. The menu is inspired by Blake’s tastes and includes local items specific to Orlando.
The establishment was scheduled to open on April 14, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ole Red will be following CDC guidelines, with tables spaced six feet apart and only groups of six people or fewer will be seated together.
The staff is required to wear personal protective equipment and will receive temperature checks before starting their shifts. The dance floor will be closed and items such as menus, plates and silverware will be single-use and disposable.
The Orlando spot marks the fourth Ole Red location since the franchise opened in Blake’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma in 2017. It has since expanded to Nashville and Gatlinburg.
By Cillea Houghton
