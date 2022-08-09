Olivia Newton-John Dies Of Breast Cancer At 73

Four-time Grammy winner and star of ‘Grease’ Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73. Her husband John Easterling made the announcement on her socials saying, “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” Back in May of 2017, Olivia made the announcement that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was receiving treatment.
Olivia is survived by her husband John, Daughter Chloe, her sister and brother and several nieces and nephews.