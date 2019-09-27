On ‘9,’ Jason Aldean delivers sixteen tracks — and plenty of drinking songs

Macon Music/Broken Bow RecordsFor quite a few artists, the traditional album seems to be fading out, replaced by individual downloads and EPs. But Jason Aldean’s bucking the trend by offering up sixteen tracks on his ninth album, titled 9.

“People buy albums with eight songs for 10 bucks now, but with 9 it’s like you’re getting two whole albums at once,” the ACM Entertainer of the Decade explains. “I want fans to feel like they’re getting more than they bargained for and I want it to be something they listen to from top to bottom, and never hit skip…or thumbs down or whatever.”

Jason co-produced the new album, which he recorded with his touring band. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard co-wrote the lead single, “We Back,” and the album also includes contributions from Brantley Gilbert and Morgan Wallen.

With titles like “Tattoos and Tequila,” “Champagne Town,” “Came Here to Drink,” “I Don’t Drink Anymore,” and “One for the Road,” Jason admits alcohol is a recurring topic on 9.

“I don’t know. Maybe I’m just drawn to drinking tunes,” he reflects. “They just go together with country music and it’s hard to pass them up.”

“But it’s not the ‘Hicktown’ type stuff with keg stands,” he elaborates, mentioning his debut hit from 2005. “It’s more like sitting at the bar and doing some thinking. It’s all coming from a more mature standpoint.”

You can stream or download the new track “Dirt We Were Raised On” now — and there’s a new lyric video for it as well.

Here’s the complete track listing for Jason Aldean’s 9, which arrives November 22:

“Tattoos and Tequila”

“Blame It on You”

“Champagne Town”

“Some Things You Don’t Forget”

“Got What I Got”

“Keeping It Small Town”

“Camouflage Hat”

“Came Here to Drink”

“We Back”

“Dirt We Were Raised On”

“I Don’t Drink Anymore”

“Cowboy Killer”

“One for the Road”

“Talk About Georgia”

“The Same Way”

“She Likes It”

